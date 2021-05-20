Bintex Futures Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.35 Million (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 20th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded up 0% against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a total market capitalization of $81,003.69 and $1.35 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00072113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $179.58 or 0.00432338 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.87 or 0.00225995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004249 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00999778 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035119 BTC.

Bintex Futures Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.