BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 9,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 19,347 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,141,686.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,390 shares of company stock worth $7,174,215. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.57.

BMRN opened at $76.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $486.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.