Bismuth Achieves Market Cap of $3.94 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bismuth coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $3.94 million and $9,255.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013139 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 71.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,038,552 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

