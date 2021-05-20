Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Achieves $14.43 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 29.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00001987 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin 2 has a market cap of $14.43 million and approximately $1,181.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000430 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004345 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Bitcoin 2

BTC2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Bitcoin 2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

