Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading 51.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 51.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $222.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.