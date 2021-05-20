Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 34% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion and approximately $11.29 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 34% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $796.93 or 0.01984906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,149.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $186.09 or 0.00463504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00059440 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001837 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003631 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,741,700 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

