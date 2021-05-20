Bitcoin CZ Price Reaches $0.0429 on Exchanges (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 94.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last week, Bitcoin CZ has traded up 29.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin CZ coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin CZ has a total market capitalization of $147,976.00 and approximately $546.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00420497 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00075890 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004528 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Coin Profile

Bitcoin CZ is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,452,469 coins. Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org . Bitcoin CZ’s official message board is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

