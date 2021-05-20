Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $529.45 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for about $62.55 or 0.00151463 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $529.45 million and approximately $22.51 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003326 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003181 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004979 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Trading

