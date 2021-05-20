BitcoinPoS Price Hits $1.42 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded down 52.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.42 or 0.00003513 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $25,595.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,576,606 coins and its circulating supply is 4,365,152 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

