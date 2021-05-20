BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Achieves Market Cap of $10.10 Million

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 52.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $10.10 million and approximately $22,696.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.69 or 0.00453808 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00172187 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00013196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.73 or 0.00209505 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004752 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,436,671,863 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

