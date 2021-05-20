BitMoney (BIT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 111.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 20th. One BitMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitMoney has traded 65% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMoney has a market cap of $6,735.06 and approximately $9.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00072591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 39.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.30 or 0.00416060 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00224917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.01008993 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034316 BTC.

About BitMoney

BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 coins. BitMoney’s official website is bitmoney.ws . BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMoney directly using US dollars.

