Bitnation Price Hits $0.0000 (XPAT)

Bitnation (CURRENCY:XPAT) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 20th. During the last seven days, Bitnation has traded 37.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bitnation coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bitnation has a total market cap of $152,543.53 and $734.00 worth of Bitnation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitnation alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00076544 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 56.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00018891 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.24 or 0.01191112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,139.39 or 0.09895758 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00055628 BTC.

Bitnation Coin Profile

Bitnation (XPAT) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2017. Bitnation’s total supply is 42,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,444,873,640 coins. The Reddit community for Bitnation is /r/BitNation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitnation’s official Twitter account is @MyBitnation . Bitnation’s official website is bitnation.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitnation Pangea wants to be the world’s first blockchain powered Virtual Nation, able to provide all services that traditional governments provide and replace the nation state system with a voluntary form of governance. Bitnation’s ultimate aim is to create a new world where everyone can choose the nation they prefer, several nations, or none at all, and even create their own nation on the Bitnation platform. With Bitnation Pangea, users can create and execute peer-to-peer agreements seamlessly across the world. A Blockchain agnostic smart contract functionality powers the Pangea Jurisdiction, currently implemented with Ethereum. The Pangea Arbitration Token (XPAT) is an Ethereum-based token that rewards good reputation and is issued on Pangea when Citizens accumulate non-tradable reputation tokens through creating a contract, successfully completing a contract or resolving a dispute attached to a contract. “

Bitnation Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitnation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitnation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitnation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitnation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitnation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.