BITTO (BITTO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,402.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, BITTO has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges. BITTO has a total market cap of $593,930.18 and approximately $80,402.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00126201 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002372 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.83 or 0.00789025 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BITTO Coin Profile

BITTO (BITTO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

