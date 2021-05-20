BIZZCOIN (BIZZ) One Day Trading Volume Hits $121,499.00

BIZZCOIN (CURRENCY:BIZZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. Over the last seven days, BIZZCOIN has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One BIZZCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000712 BTC on exchanges. BIZZCOIN has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $121,499.00 worth of BIZZCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00075763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.01157296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.39 or 0.09830282 BTC.

BIZZCOIN Profile

BIZZCOIN (CRYPTO:BIZZ) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2020. BIZZCOIN’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,672,219 coins. The official website for BIZZCOIN is bizzcoin.com . BIZZCOIN’s official Twitter account is @bizz_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed on the Ethereum blockchain, BizzCoin is devised to accelerate transactions while offering lower transaction fees. BizzCoin is designed to play a role in driving transactions on a number of platforms such as shopping, trading, Travel, remittance, and merchant services. It is intended to be the backbone of the BizzCoin Referral & Reward Program. The acceptance and usage of BIZZ are designed to increase its popularity as well as value. BizzCoin will serve as a global currency, which will be acceptable on all BizzCoin platforms, and it will empower people to use a single currency for diverse payments as well as trading. “

Buying and Selling BIZZCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIZZCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIZZCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIZZCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

