Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.19

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.19 and last traded at C$4.19, with a volume of 22805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.97. The stock has a market cap of C$241.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

