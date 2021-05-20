Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.31

Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.31 and last traded at $16.82, with a volume of 50357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

BDTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

The company has a market cap of $577.51 million and a P/E ratio of -2.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $28.72.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). Equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $111,818.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,146.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $409,469 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

