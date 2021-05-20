BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.430-0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $415 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $413.35 million.BlackLine also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.

Shares of BL traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.59. 2,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,557. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BL. KeyCorp upped their target price on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.82.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 22,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total transaction of $2,496,146.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,035,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,531,097. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

