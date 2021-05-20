BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $100.50 million-$101.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.42 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.430-0.460 EPS.

BlackLine stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.82.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,645.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,133 shares of company stock worth $15,531,097. 13.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

