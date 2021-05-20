BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.09

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.09 and traded as high as $12.00. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 174,084 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

