BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for approximately 3.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $841.42. 1,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $816.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $736.43. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.00 and a 52 week high of $880.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total value of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $886.08.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

