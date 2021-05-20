Blank Wallet (BLANK) Price Reaches $1.04 on Exchanges

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $20.22 million and $2.39 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002598 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00071271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 34% against the dollar and now trades at $184.70 or 0.00459851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.64 or 0.00215697 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004211 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $385.02 or 0.00958585 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00033662 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,379,280 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

