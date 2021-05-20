Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 510 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Blankinship & Foster LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $266.80 on Thursday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $269.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

