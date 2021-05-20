Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $4.47 million and $213,993.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 33.8% against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00075827 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00018741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.91 or 0.01172524 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,842.26 or 0.09753308 BTC.

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,015,044 coins. The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

