Blocknet (BLOCK) Market Cap Hits $17.53 Million

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Blocknet coin can currently be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00005657 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market cap of $17.53 million and approximately $27,198.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 28.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00060926 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.45 or 0.00030943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003642 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00011552 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 105.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,700,424 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

