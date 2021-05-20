BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.63

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.63 and traded as high as $52.84. BlueLinx shares last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 176,649 shares changing hands.

BXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of BlueLinx from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The stock has a market cap of $498.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.63.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $6.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $4.19. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Carol B. Yancey bought 1,000 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.88 per share, for a total transaction of $55,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BXC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. lifted its position in BlueLinx by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 125,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in BlueLinx by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 27,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlueLinx by 914.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Company Profile (NYSE:BXC)

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

