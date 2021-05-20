Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald Sells 4,900 Shares

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 397,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,519. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.