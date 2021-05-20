Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald Sells 4,900 Shares

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $123,970.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of BRG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.46. 397,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,519. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.53. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 20.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,956,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,784,000 after purchasing an additional 332,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,749,000 after acquiring an additional 33,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 395,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 393,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 351.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 187,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.
