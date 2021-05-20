Bob’s Repair Price Hits $0.0079 on Exchanges (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bob’s Repair has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $33,693.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00075615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00017830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.94 or 0.01193421 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00057849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.50 or 0.09868074 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (CRYPTO:BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official website for Bob’s Repair is www.bobsrepair.com . The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the exchanges listed above.

