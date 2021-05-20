BOMB Market Cap Reaches $1.69 Million (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. During the last week, BOMB has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.69 million and $249,816.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004561 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,909.58 or 1.00121703 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00123168 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001156 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003783 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 906,864 coins and its circulating supply is 906,076 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

