Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Shares Up 3.3%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF)’s stock price shot up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.03. 130,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 57,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.