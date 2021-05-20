Boosted Finance One Day Volume Reaches $43,734.00 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be purchased for about $20.91 or 0.00053068 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $43,734.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00419109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.81 or 0.00222852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00034502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00977778 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

