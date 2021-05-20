BoringDAO (BOR) Price Reaches $435.66

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded down 23.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be bought for $435.66 or 0.01085103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $39.66 million and $3.77 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00073456 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00018949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $451.36 or 0.01124194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00057021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.63 or 0.00098707 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,043 coins. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

