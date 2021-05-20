Boson Protocol Trading Down 31.7% Over Last 7 Days (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. Boson Protocol has a market cap of $34.39 million and approximately $3.90 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.72 or 0.00004296 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.07 or 0.00535672 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00017931 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $481.39 or 0.01198999 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,941,111 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

