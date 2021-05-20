botXcoin Hits Market Cap of $452.75 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, botXcoin has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000678 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a total market cap of $452.75 million and $360,028.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00075763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00018234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.55 or 0.01157296 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00059847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.39 or 0.09830282 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin (CRYPTO:BOTX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @botxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for botXcoin is botxcoin.com/category/blog . The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

Buying and Selling botXcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

