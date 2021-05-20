Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Cap Reaches $670,184.37

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 12% against the dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $670,184.37 and $43,323.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00075935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00017964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01194021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00059777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,021.55 or 0.09883346 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

