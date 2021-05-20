BOX (BOX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BOX (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect BOX to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BOX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BOX alerts:

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55. BOX has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.51 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.