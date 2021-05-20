BOX Token (BOX) Price Hits $0.0383 on Top Exchanges

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. One BOX Token coin can now be bought for $0.0383 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and approximately $1.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00017058 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.36 or 0.00230559 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001432 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

