Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $39 million-$39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.88 million.

BOXL opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $131.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 3.84.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%. Equities analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

