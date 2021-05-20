Bradford N. Langs Sells 1,500 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Stock

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) insider Bradford N. Langs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $21,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,769.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE remained flat at $$14.42 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,880. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.63.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. As a group, research analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARE. DA Davidson raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 325.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Carter Bankshares by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

