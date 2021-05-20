Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 8,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 77,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 58,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $64.98. 74,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,050,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.38 and a 1 year high of $69.87.

