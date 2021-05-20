Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 201,897 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,897 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $41,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.06. 9,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,646. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.60. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $62.63.

