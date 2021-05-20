Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 2,320 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,636.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 58,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 54,677 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

Shares of CQQQ traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.61. 2,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.68. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

