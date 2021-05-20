Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 27,973 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.36% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000.

Shares of BAR stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,351. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59.

