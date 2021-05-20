Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 32,523 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 1,846.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 28,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $188.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 865 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,255. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.83. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $112.68 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.