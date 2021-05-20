Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $18,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $297.61. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,706. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $183.23 and a 12-month high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

