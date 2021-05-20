Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 468,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,566,000 after buying an additional 276,682 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 320,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,553,000 after buying an additional 60,152 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 96,173 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 155,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 139,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,110,000 after buying an additional 32,106 shares during the period.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,153. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.42 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.91.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

