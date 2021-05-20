Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $21.59 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,884 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $21,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.49. 17,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,085. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

