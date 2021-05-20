Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $28.26 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,725 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $28,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,422. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.57.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

