Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $4.22 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 32,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $400,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $52.48. 164,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,684,875. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

