Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 20,202 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,298,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,202 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares accounts for 3.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $22,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GLDM stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 19,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,004. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average is $18.05.

Recommended Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.