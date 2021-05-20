Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,401 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,474. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.64. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.83 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

